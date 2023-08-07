Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,827 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,827 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $25.21 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

