Royce & Associates LP Sells 31,105 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,105 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Preferred Bank by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

PFBC stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.