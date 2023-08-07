Royce & Associates LP Sells 948 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTG. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

