Royce & Associates LP Takes $291,000 Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 216.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.24%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

