Royce & Associates LP Takes $690,000 Position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 489,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovid

In related news, insider David Helmreich purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,857 shares in the company, valued at $866,582.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Innovid news, Director Gilad Shany purchased 28,328 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $33,710.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Helmreich purchased 100,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,582.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 260,988 shares of company stock valued at $289,657 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovid Price Performance

CTV opened at $1.12 on Monday. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Innovid Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

