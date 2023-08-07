Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 512,549 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.39 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAUR. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

