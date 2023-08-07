Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -326.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

