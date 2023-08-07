Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

THRN stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Thorne HealthTech Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

