Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,467 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 692,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 139,747 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 170.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FF. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

FutureFuel Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE FF opened at $9.92 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $434.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

About FutureFuel

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.