Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

