Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 32.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

