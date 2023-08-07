Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ASAI stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
