Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. On average, analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

OMIC opened at $0.75 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer acquired 170,000 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

