SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $162.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.