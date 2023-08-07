Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

