SoundHound AI (SOUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect SoundHound AI to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 680,173 shares of company stock worth $2,296,647 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $827,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

