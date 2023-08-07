Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SO opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,187 shares of company stock worth $15,622,011. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

