Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.57.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,011. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.