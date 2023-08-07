Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,280,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

