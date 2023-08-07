Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

