Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEPJF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.56) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.86) to GBX 4,280 ($54.95) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.