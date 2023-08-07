SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Lowered to $66.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.