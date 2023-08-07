S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.
S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.
S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&T Bancorp
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.