S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

