Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Standex International were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $12,607,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE SXI opened at $155.28 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $156.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,120. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

