Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$13.80 and a 52 week high of C$13.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.84.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
