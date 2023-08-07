Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$13.80 and a 52 week high of C$13.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.84.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

