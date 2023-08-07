Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Subaru Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Subaru had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Subaru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Subaru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Subaru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Subaru by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.