Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shares of Subaru stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.64.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Subaru had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
