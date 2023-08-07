Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.53. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $537,233.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at $235,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,507,237 shares of company stock worth $70,791,289 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

