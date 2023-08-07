Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.21 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SHO opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,919,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,178,000 after purchasing an additional 93,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,987 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.