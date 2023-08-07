Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.95 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
Surmodics Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of SRDX stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Surmodics has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $39.17.
Institutional Trading of Surmodics
Surmodics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surmodics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.