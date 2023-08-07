Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.95 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Surmodics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Surmodics has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $39.17.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Surmodics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

