Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Compass Point

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

