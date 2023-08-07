Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Compass Point

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.
SKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.
