TaskUs (TASK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.41. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

