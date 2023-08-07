TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 451.30%. The business had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 488.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in TELA Bio by 254.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

