TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 451.30%. The business had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TELA Bio Trading Up 0.2 %
TELA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.18.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
