TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

TU has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

