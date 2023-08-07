TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

TU has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

