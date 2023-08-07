Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.75 EPS.

Tennant Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Tennant

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

