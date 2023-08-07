Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $83.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $86.80.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

