Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Performance

Tennant stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tennant by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after buying an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tennant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.