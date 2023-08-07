Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TEX opened at $62.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.