The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,031 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Buckle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

