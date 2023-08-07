The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

BBAJF opened at $2.96 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

