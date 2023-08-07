The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
BBAJF opened at $2.96 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
