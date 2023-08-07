Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.5 %

THR opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.28. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

