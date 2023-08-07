Thoughtworks (TWKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 311,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.