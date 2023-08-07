Thoughtworks (TWKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thoughtworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
