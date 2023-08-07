Tigo Energy (TYGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tigo Energy to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tigo Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TYGO opened at $20.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYGO. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities.

