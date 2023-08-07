Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Buys 1,771 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

