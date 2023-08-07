Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TITN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $721.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.