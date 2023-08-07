TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

NYSE TJX opened at $85.45 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

