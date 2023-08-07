Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 703,229 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

