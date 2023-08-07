Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,564,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,538,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 285,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.99. The company has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.