Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.60, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.