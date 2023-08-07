TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TACT. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

