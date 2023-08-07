Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

TPH opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,642,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $17,632,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

